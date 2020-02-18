The Ingersoll Lady Giants played South Fulton and Lewistown Friday night.

The Ingersoll Lady Giants played South Fulton and Lewistown Friday night.

The 8th grade team lost to South Fulton 25-20, 25-27, 13-15. That made their record 5-9.

Kills: Parry - 5

Aces: Hamm - 5, Long - 4, Strode - 3, Parry - 2, Farmer - 1

Blocks: Parry & Zedric & Meves & Putman - 1 each

Assists: Long & Meves - 2

Digs: Abbott & Meves - 2

Also Friday, the 8th graders lost to Lewistown 25-16, 25-13. Their record is now 5-10.

Kills: Parry - 3, Meves & Putman - 2

Aces: Hamm - 2

Blocks: Parry & Meves & Putman - 1

Assists: Hamm & Meves - 1

Digs: Farmer & Pigg - 2