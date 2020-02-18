By Carol Groves

For The Carmi Times

Mark your calendar for

Feb. 28th when the

spectacular Winter

Jam Jr will be hosted

at the Carmi Trinity Assembly

of God Church.

There will be five live bands

for the event which is geared for

first graders through the eighth

grade. The Jam will begin at

6 p.m. and will end at nine

o’clock.

Speaking the word will be

youth pastors Camden and

Katharine Stewart. The live

music lineup includes Ashtyn

Cowling, Sean Cribbs, Payton

Dale, and Sara and Nate Hicks

who will have participants holding

their ears and jumping for

Jesus.

The last band call themselves

“Modified Youth.”

They are kids just like you who

live in Orchardville, Il.

Their group presents drama,

vocals, guitars, drums, keyboard

and lots of excitement.

Admission is $5.00 per person.

An invitation is extended

to friends, strangers, neighbors,

enemies and everybody

in between who are in the first

grade through eighth grade.