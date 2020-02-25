One of Gospel music’s

most popular quartets,

The Dixie Melody Boys, will

be featured at the Forest

Hills Wesleyan Church,

located at 2801 Claremont

Avenue in Evansville, IN,

on Sunday, March 8. The

Quartet will share their

unique, four-part harmony

during the 10:30am service.

Since organizing over

five decades ago, The Dixie

Melody Boys have enjoyed

much success, including a

Grammy nomination and

numerous Fan Award nominations

from The Singing

News Magazine, Southern

Gospel Music’s leading fan

and trade publication. Hit

releases have flowed their

way in bunches, including

recent releases such as “I’m

Gonna Lift My Praise,”

“I’ll Be Living That Way,”

“I Won’t Compromise,”

“Welcome Home,”

“Antioch Church Choir”

and “I’m One Of Them.”

The thrill and excitement

of performing experienced

by each group member

night after night is most

evident at each concert.

Their goal of delivering a

first-class performance

filled with excitement,

energy and lots of great traditional,

Southern Gospel

Music are traits which

have been instilled in each

member by group leader Ed

O’Neal, a 60-year Gospel

Music veteran, who was

inducted into the Southern

Gospel Music Association

Hall of Fame in 2004.

These characteristics,

united with their desire to

never compromise their

responsibility to spread the

Gospel through Southern

Gospel Music in a professional

manner have allowed

The Dixie Melody Boys to

firmly establish a place at

the forefront of Southern

Gospel Music. The group’s

energy and excitement,

coupled with their exceptional

vocal blend is

appealing to audiences of

all ages, creating an exciting

evening of musical

pleasure.

This exciting musical

event featuring The Dixie

Melody Boys promises to

be enjoyable for the entire

family. To obtain additional

information, call 812-

424-2647 or visit www.

dixiemelodyboys.com.

Make plans now to join

The Dixie Melody Boys at

the Forest Hills Wesleyan

Church in Evansville, IN,

on Sunday, March 8 at

10:30am.