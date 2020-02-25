The Carmi Rotary club

had a very special guest

on Thursday, February

20th, 2020 as Justice David

Overstreet was the day’s

speaker. Justice Overstreet

told the club that he was a

native of Mt. Vernon, Illinois,

who did his college studies in

Tennessee, before returning

to Mt. Vernon in 1995.

He began his talk with some

memories of long-time Carmi

Rotarian Henry Lewis. Justice

Overstreet told the Rotarians

that he had many, many dealings

with Judge Lewis through

the years, including listening

to a very interesting talk about

Groundhog Day at a conference

one year.

The Justice said he had

started his judicial career as a

trial judge, and he joked that a

trial judge in Southern Illinois

can hear all kinds of cases,

sometimes in the same day.

He moved on from that

post when he was appointed

to the Appellate court due to

a vacancy. He was then voted

in to take that role for a tenyear

term, which he is now

fulfilling.

The main focus of his talk

on Thursday was a side-project

he is currently working on,

which is part of a committee

of 29 folks from across the

state, who are creating a

strategic plan for the judicial

branch of government in

Illinois. As he stated, most

businesses have plans in place

for the future, but this has

never been done in the court

systems. He commented that

the court system has basically

been unchanged for 200 plus

years, even though technology

has advanced at an

incredible pace.

His primary focus on the

committee is under the

heading “Understanding of/

confidence in the Judicial

Branch.

His role is that of improving

the public relations aspect of

the courts, and bringing some

of today’s technology to work

toward that goal.

The overall committee has

adopted an acronym to highlight

the goal of the plan.

The acronym F.A.I.R. is

being used; F for fairness, A

for accountability, I for integrity,

and R for respect.

Justice Overstreet pointed

out that the “respect” in the

name does not mean respect

for the judges or lawyers, but

rather respect for the citizens

who are appearing in the court

system.

The Rotarians quickly discussed

the upcoming trivia

contest, which will be held

on Saturday, March 7th at the

American Legion in Carmi. As

in year’s past, teams need to

be made up of four people, and

the cost for entry is just forty

dollars per team. There will

be four rounds of ten questions

each, from such diverse

topics as: history, sports, pop

culture, the Bible, food, and

many others.

There will be cash prizes

awarded to the top three

teams, and there will be

plenty of finger foods and

drinks on hand for the players

and the spectators. Doors

open around 5:30 with the

first question asked promptly

at six.

In club business, Sheri

Logan won the 50/50 drawing

and managed to claim

the day’s cash prize. Cindy

Conley was named as the

day’s phantom.

The Carmi Rotary club

meets every Thursday at noon

at the First United Methodist

Church on Main Street in

Carmi. Anyone wishing to

learn more about this civic

organization is welcome to

attend a meeting or speak

with any Carmi Rotarian.