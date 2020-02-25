The Western Illinois Wind Band will present a concert on March 10 at 7 p.m. at Avon Grade School.

AVON-The Western Illinois Wind Band will present a concert on March 10 at 7 p.m. at Avon Grade School. The public is invited and admission is a free will offering. The group, directed by Bernie Potter, is made up of 45 musicians from throughout West Central Illinois.

Programs consist of marches, show tunes, patriotic music, and original composition and arrangements for Concert Band drawn from the last 120 years. Highlights on this concert include Buglers Holiday by Leroy Anderson, March and Procession from Bacchus, High Lights from Man of La Mancha, and The Thunderer by John Philip Sousa.

“As director, I hope that everyone in Avon and the surrounding communities will come out and enjoy and thank these outstanding musicians as they carry on the rich traditions of band and choir music in the Avon community,” said Potter. “None of the musicians or directors in this group is paid. They all just love to play their instruments and work with others to provide a musical gift and a cultural experience for the citizens if West Central Illinois. Come and enjoy.”