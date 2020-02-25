The Geneseo Brewing Company (GBC) is doing its part in raising the profile of women’s roles in the beer industry.

On Sunday, March 8, GBC, located at 102 South State St. in downtown Geneseo, will host the sixth annual International Women’s Brew Day presented by the Pinks Boots Society. The Brew Day begins at 9 a.m., although interested women who are 21 years of age or older can show up any time on March 8. Glenn Cole, head brewer at GBC, said the day will conclude about 5 p.m. and there is no cost to participants. For more information, contact Cole at 618-971-3602 or email

him at glenn@geneseobrewingcompany.com. The day will begin with participants involved with the “mashing” of malted grains, Cole said, and added, “While the grains are steeping, we will present an informative talk about the basics of the brewing process from grain to glass.”

The Pinks Boots Society is a global non-profit organization whose mission is to assist, inspire and encourage women beer industry professionals to advance their careers through education.

Geneseo Brewing Company’s assistant brewer Rachel Leiby, a member of the Pink Boots Society, will lead the brew day with assistance from local female professional brewers, home brewers and craft beer enthusiasts. “All women are encouraged to attend and participate regardless of brewing

experience,” Leiby said.

The Brew Day will feature an American Pale Ale and will be named “Hoppy Boots.” “It is similar to the examples that fueled the craft beer boom of the early 90’s,” Leiby said. “It will be slightly amber in color with balanced malt and hop flavor. The aromatics of the hops are a blend of tropical, citrus and piney qualities.”

Geneseo Brewing Company owner Jerrod Minnaert said, “The craft beer industry has been increasingly more accepting of female roles on the production side of breweries in recent years, Rachel has been a great addition to our brew team and we’re honored to host and spotlight the talents of the area’s women brewers.”

Women’s Brew Day was born from their desire to take part in International Women’s Day (IWD) which is observed each year on March 8. Cole explained that on March 8 chapters and members of the Pink Boots Society join together with supporting breweries and individuals, put on their pink boots and brew their chosen beer style.

Through a partnership with Yakima Chief Hops, an exclusive blend of hops is made available to all participants, and a donation from every pound of hops sold is applied to educational scholarships and programming for its Pink Boots Society members. Cole said, “Crawford Brew Works in Bettendorf, Iowa, hosted the event last year when more than a dozen area female brewers participated in brewing a Double India Pale Ale called ‘We Can Brew It’.”