LEWISTOWN-Dickson Mounds Museum is hosting a new program, Kids Day: Fun and Games, on Saturday, March 14 from 1-3 p.m. Those attending will enjoy an afternoon playing and learning about a variety of ancient through 20th century games. Sports and games have been a part of human society for thousands of years. Participating in sports and games can lead to happier, healthier and more productive lives.

Participants may make their own game to take home. This program may fulfill some Scouting badge requirements. Kids Day programs are for children ages 5-years-old and up with an adult. Admission is free, and donations are appreciated.