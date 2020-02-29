Josh and Callie Singleton are a bit unusual when it comes to the day they had their first date and the day they were married.

CANTON-Josh and Callie Singleton are a bit unusual when it comes to the day they had their first date and the day they were married.

Both events occurred on leap day.

Wife, Callie, said meeting on leap day 2008 was somewhat of a coincidence, “We had been talking for awhile and that Friday was the 29th and the only night that weekend we were both free. At the time going out on leap day didn’t seem unusual.”

Meeting on the day may have been fate, but ultimately marrying on leap day, 2012 was not.

Though it was initially Callie’s idea, Josh was immediately on board, “It was easy to talk him into it when he realized our anniversary only came around every four years and he wouldn’t have to remember any new dates.”

Callie said they decided to get married on the same day they met when another leap day rolled around and it was planned that way, “It absolutely was. As soon as he proposed and I realized we had enough time to plan the wedding on the date of our anniversary, that was what I wanted.”

What did friends/family think about them getting married on leap day?

“They were a little less thrilled to be attending a wedding on a Wednesday night, that’s what it happened to fall on. It was also a bit less time to plan than my mom would have liked, we got engaged in the summer. Our families were really amazing though and we had so many people come out to celebrate with us on a Wednesday! Once they understood the reason behind it, they were 100% on board.”

When do they celebrate their anniversary when it’s not a leap year?

“Usually March 1. Josh says that’s officially a year and not just 364 days.”

This year they will be able to celebrate on their actual anniversary and they are looking forward to it, “We are sending our daughter to her grandma’s and planning a staycation. I’ve been promised a fire in our fireplace, sushi and quiet,” she shared.

What would she tell people who may not understand why you would get married on a date that only occurs every four years?

“We never forget our anniversary and only have to remember it every four years. It makes things easy!”

Favorite thing about being married Feb. 29?

“It’s just special. I love our story and it kind of reflects our relationship, not everyone can appreciate it from the outside, but we know how great it is.”