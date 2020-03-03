Can you recall a time

in which you felt the

pain of rejection?

For the past several

nights, my dreams have

demonstrated the weight

and power of rejection in

the world. So much pain is

contained within this one

feeling. Once we have felt

this pain, we will do anything

to never feel it again.

You are not immune to

this, as I am not immune,

and as even our world

leaders are not immune.

I have been making

my way through the Ken

Burns documentary on the

Vietnam War. Since I was a

child, I have carried a deep

sadness regarding this war.

While the war was over

well before I was born in

1984, I do recall a poem I

had published in 1994 at

the age of ten.

In “Whisper of Wind,” I

questioned:

“Through Desert Storm,

through Vietnam, I sit and

wonder,

Will the war ever be

gone?

…Will the cruelty ever

go?

…As I sit and wonder,

the wind whispers, ‘No.’”

Quite a bleak outlook for

a ten-year-old, I know.

But when I remember

back a little further, I recall

the book entitled, “The

Kingdom of Peace,” which

I wrote at age eight.

The story is about the

slaying of King Livingston,

an honorable leader

responsible for the fair

distribution of wealth and

abundance among his

people. Under Livingston’s

rule, people were inspired,

creative, and cooperative.

The kingdom ran like

a well-oiled machine

built on team work and

equanimity.

But when Livingston

lost his life in a duel, the

kingdom was left in the

hands of a dark and greedy

leader.

Grayness fell upon the

village as the gardens

withered up and died from

a lack of resources. People

grew hungry and disgruntled.

The absence of

spirited leadership created

a ripple effect of demoralization

among the people.

Creativity and cooperation

waned.

Finally, the people had

enough. They nominated a

brave community member

to open a vulnerable conversation

with the greedy

leader, to cajole him away

from the darkness and into

the light.

When the brave community

member engaged

with the king, he learned

something he never

expected to learn. The new

king was the secret brother

of the great King Livington.

The new king had been

tortured by a sense of

rejection and jealousy

since childhood, which had

ultimately led to the killing

of King Livingston.

The new king felt

remorse the moment King

Livingston fell. The new

king’s sense of rejection

and jealousy did not die

when his brother died. It

only became greater as he

tried to fill his brother’s

shoes as a leader. Also, the

new king really missed his

brother. He was drowning

in an immobilizing

depression. The darkness

which had fallen over the

kingdom was really just the

shadow of the king’s inner

turmoil.

The brave community

member did something

that perhaps no other

community member could

do upon receiving such

horrifying information.

He empathized with

the king. He stood with

the king in his pain. He let

the king know that while

nothing can change the

past, there are still choices

which can be made. He

let the king know that he

believed in his ability to

make new choices, and

that the kingdom could

be great again, in honor

of King Livingston, and

in recognition that the

human condition is hard

and that we are all in it

together.

Being the recipient of

such deep and unconditional

compassion was like

a spell cast upon the new

king which allowed him to

see all the light he carried

inside – the light with

which he was born. The

light had never left, it had

only been covered up by

the painful perceptions of

his life experiences.

Before too long, the

suffering kingdom was

renewed into a thriving

and cooperative Kingdom

of Peace under the new

king.

Not so unlike the king of

this story, fear, rejection,

and jealousy have played

a huge role in our very

own history, including our

entry into the Vietnam

War.

While it is easy to judge

the decisions made by

others – especially the

leaders we entrust – what

if instead we see beneath

the surface behaviors to

the fears beneath them?

What if we remember a

time in which the feeling

of rejection and the fear

of that feeling ruled our

individual existences?

How much judgment

and resentment might we

replace with empathy?

How much lighter and

freer might we feel?