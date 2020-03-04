The Fulton County Rehabilitation Center, Inc. would like to invite the public to a bingo fundraiser Friday, March 20, 6 p.m., 500 North Main Street.

CANTON-The Fulton County Rehabilitation Center, Inc. would like to invite the public to a bingo fundraiser Friday, March 20, 6 p.m., 500 North Main Street.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and bingo will begin at 6 p.m.

The cost is $5 per bingo card or five cards for $20.

Bingo participants will use the same cards for each bingo game, so no daubers will be needed.

Prizes will be awarded for each bingo. This is a family bingo, so participants are encouraged to bring children to participate.

Items have been donated by FCRC staff members, local crafters, and area businesses.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own snacks (no outside beverages).

Beverages and baked goods will be available for purchase.