CANTON-Most who tune in the first and third Tuesday of each month don’t see Joe Ginger at the Canton City Council meetings.

That’s because he’s the man that makes things happen.

Without him, there wouldn’t be a broadcast.

For a quarter-of-a-century he’s been in the ‘booth’ making sure each meeting is broadcast as flawlessly as possible.

Over those 25 years he’s missed two meetings.

The reason?

He had open heart surgery.

Following the Pledge of Allegiance and the invocation at Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Kent McDowell asked Ginger to place one of the cameras on the podium.

McDowell then requested Ginger join him at the podium.

Not accustomed to being in front of the camera, it was clear he wasn’t sure what was going on.

It was then McDowell presented him with a plaque for his dedication, commitment and years of service to broadcasting the Council meetings.

Also in attendance at the meeting were young ladies of BSA Troop 10 and members of Boys Troop 104.

They were present to earn their Citizens Community and Communication Badge.