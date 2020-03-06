Undergraduate students admitted to Western Illinois University are invited to the inaugural "Admitted Students Day" Monday, March 23 to get a sneak peak at what it's like to be a Leatherneck.

Activities include a specially designed class taught by WIU professors, a presentation for parents and guardians, a lunch social with current WIU students, opportunities to learn more about Western's many majors and in-depth sessions on campus resources. Campus tours, including residence hall tours, summer orientation registration and financial aid information will also be available.

To register visit wiu.edu/visit/admitted. During the registration, students can choose classes and sessions to attend during Admitted Students Day.

Eight mock classes and 13 resource sessions are scheduled.

"This is a great opportunity for admitted students to really find out more about the outstanding resources we have on campus," said Sarah Gibson, WIU admissions counselor and coordinator of Admitted Students Day.

And just for taking part, students qualify for the new Leatherneck Visitor Scholarship, which gives incoming (accepted) freshmen a one-time $1,000 award if they attend an on-campus WIU Undergraduate Admissions event, such as Admitted Students Day. More information on all of WIU's scholarships (automatic and donor designated application-based scholarships) can be found at wiu.edu/scholarships.

Check out all the Spring 2020 WIU Admissions events at bit.ly/WIUAdmissionsSpring2020.