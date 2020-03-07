Emily Kiesewetter, Farmington, was selected as one of 36 University of Missouri 2020 Summer Welcome Leaders.

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI—Emily Kiesewetter, Farmington, was selected as one of 36 University of Missouri 2020 Summer Welcome Leaders.

Summer Welcome Leaders play a significant role in welcoming new students and parents to the MU community.

Summer Welcome is Mizzou’s advising, registration and orientation program for incoming freshmen and transfer students. The interactive sessions during the summer provide essential information for students. Summer Welcome Leaders are responsible for facilitating the program as hosts and sharing their own experiences with new students

“I feel very honored and worked very hard to be able to welcome new students to Mizzou,” Kiesewetter said.

Kiesewetter, a 2019 graduate of Farmington Central High School, is a freshman majoring in animal sciences.

She is involved in the Block and Bridle Club, which promotes animal agriculture, and Collegiate Cattlewomen, an organization for women promoting the beef industry.

Her parents are Dan and Kathy Kiesewetter.