The sun wasn’t going to last long. Heavy clouds were rolling in from the west and would soon overtake the mornings rays. It didn’t take long for the clouds to inch away the sun and, just before the sun became hidden, a small flock of five Trumpeter Swans came into view and flew directly above me. Just moments later a larger flock, this one totaling 75, flew overhead.

Moving down to the bigger water I see something out on the ice. It was a mink.Very little ice remained; when it came to the end of what was frozen, it slipped into the water and swam the remaining 20 yards where it then disappeared along the weedy shoreline.

By that time the world had turned dark again from the heavy cloud cover. I then hear the unmistakable trumpet call of swans; another group of 75 Trumpeters flies overhead. But just like the morning sun, the dark clouds would be short-lived, and the morning sun would soon return.

My goal out here, however, was to find a few Snipe. I needed to look over all locations that had some shallow water. Therefore, I had to search the entire shorelines of the lakes as well as any ditch or pothole that held water, and I did just that. I painstakingly looked over everything, going cross-eyed in the process, and found nothing.

I then switched gears and moved off to another location, this time in search of woodcock. Woodcock like the heavy brush cover along lakes or ponds, and I have a favorite spot where I find them every year. I knew it was a bit early but I was hoping to see some early arrivals. I walked and fought the thick brush for some time without any birds. They hadn’t showed up yet.

While looking for woodcock I noticed a large flock of snow geese way off to the north. I then began thinking that I could make my way to them and get a front row seat for their field landing. I headed that way.

By the time I got to them the sun was shinning brightly, and the wind had picked up, now blowing 25 miles an hour with stronger gusts.

The field had several thousand snow geese along with several thousand white-fronted geese as well. The ones that took flight would quickly be replaced by another group of birds, a process that repeated itself every 10 minutes.

It was fun to watch the geese as they would take flight and then fight the wind for a few seconds before getting the lift they needed to fly off. When they did this, they would fly directly over me. I was hidden in the tall grass along a fence line, the geese having no idea I was even there.

This pattern continued for nearly three hours until all of a sudden, the geese took flight. Within seconds the field was bare, the geese moving further to the west. It was now silent. I laid back in the tall grass and took a nap.

Two days later I head south to Emiquon. I talked about not going there for awhile and thought it best that I had better go check it out. I was glad I did.

There before sunrise, I waited. The snow geese were there, not in the big numbers like in years past, but they were there. I wanted a photograph of the geese flying in the sunrise and the day was shaping up to that perfect scenario.

Just at daybreak, in the orange glow before sunup, a flock of several thousand blackbirds came across the lake, flying in my direction. It took five minutes for the birds to pass. I would go on to see several more flocks flying over the lake.

The snow geese were to the southeast of my location. While several thousand did hit the skies, most flew in a westerly fashion and I couldn’t get the shot I was after.

Trumpeter swans were everywhere on the lake. The skies were filled with them as well. Pelicans were also present in good numbers. From time to time I would see Bald Eagles flying over the big water.

Soon a loud commotion echoed across the lake. Another flock of snow geese had taken to the sky. This was it. This was going to be my shot.

The geese turned and headed north and would pass through the orange glow of morning light. Soon the entire eastern skyline was filled with geese. I got just what I was looking for.

While there are are a good number of geese on the lake it is nothing like the 500,000 that I came upon a few years ago. That was a wild day, pure chaos.

I am beginning to think that this year is going to be a repeat of last year when the geese past through rather quickly. Numbers were lower than years past and they just didn’t hang around long. While I type this, on a Thursday night, I can say that the late afternoon flights have been very minimal especially if you compare it to last week.

They are calling for warm temperatures and south winds this weekend which could bring in a new batch of geese as well as other Spring migrants. It just might be a good time to get out.