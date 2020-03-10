Debra (Underwood) Hendricks, Avon, is quite the busy woman. Not only is she the mother of Kandra, 14, and Kent, 9, but she's also been preparing to open her business, Sweets & Stones Boutique/Bakery, located at 1790 23rd Ave.

AVON-Debra (Underwood) Hendricks, Avon, is quite the busy woman. Not only is she the mother of Kandra, 14, and Kent, 9, but she's also been preparing to open her business, Sweets & Stones Boutique/Bakery, located at 1790 23rd Ave.

Hendricks is leasing the dining room/kitchen of the former Avon Nursing Home from Will Zimmerman (owner of MGS).

On top of preparing her business, the young woman works at Club 41, Saint Augustine, as the kitchen manager.

She will continue to work as the manager while operating her business.

Hendricks will officially open her business Sunday, March 15 at noon.

"Sweets & Stones Boutique/Bakery started on Facebook," explained Hendricks.

She continued, "I would post (usually weekly) a set of baked goods that customers could pre-order. The orders had increased so much I need a commercial space to bake and put out more! Along with baked goods I would post sales of clothing and accessories as well. The majority of my customers are local so a storefront makes sense. The boutique will have a self-serve coffee bar that is free-will offering! There will also be a weekly offering of three to five baked goods that can be preordered, picked up and taken home or have a slice in the shop with your coffee. These will be priced reasonably and be delicious. I will try and accommodate several different special diets (diabetic, keto, gluten-free, etc.)."

This shop is a collection of new boutique clothing and accessories, consigned items (handmade crafts and other items) from local residents and crafters, as well as furniture/antiques. According to Hendricks, the furniture is both gently used and project pieces. They are priced affordably. Some of the current consigned items have been made/provided by Jeanne Serven, Nancy Underwood, Georgene Erikson, Kathy Horton, and Jordan Sells, however, there is even more in the works.

"My hope was to have a shop that has it all! I still have inventory rolling in and plan to on a weekly basis" she said.

Why did Hendricks choose the former nursing home as the location for her business?

"I didn't really choose the location. I posted on Facebook I was looking for a place with a kitchen to open the storefront and Will (Zimmerman) contacted me about the space being available. It couldn't have been more perfect! My mother and father, Nancy and Bob Underwood have helped immensely get this all going for me with cleaning and painting the space. In all honesty the space was all pretty clean already. Just trying to revive it and make it a place to gather!" she said.

The owner decided to create a business such as this because she believes there needs to be more storefronts in the Avon community.

She explained, "I want my kids to grow up knowing what it feels like to work and make an honest dime! I want their peers to have a place to hang out and possibly work in the years to come. There isn't enough face-to-face interaction in this world anymore and I want to change that even if it is just a small shop in Avon, Illinois."

The handicap accessible shop will be open Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., and Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All forms of payment will be accepted. Customers can reach Hendricks at sweetstonesboutique@gmail.com or (712)308-6238.

Hendricks moved back to the Avon area roughly four years ago from Council Bluffs, Iowa, to be closer to family. She is originally from Avon but moved to North Dakota around the age of 9. After high school, she moved to the Council Bluffs area to attend Culinary Arts school and ultimately became the Food Service Director at IWCC for several years. In her spare time, she enjoys all aspects of cooking/baking as well as her mom duties.