Annawan school officials are anxiously watching the progress of a proposed Illinois House bill that could have long-term ramifications on the school’s long-held and locally revered Braves logo.

“We’re just waiting right now to see how far this bill goes in the House,” said Matt Nordstrom, Annawan School District 226 superintendent and high school principal.

The logo, which spells the name “Annawan” in letters at the end of each feather of a Native American headdress, is prominently displayed on the sign in front of the school and on the school’s website, as well as at the top of school board agendas.

But House Bill 4783, sponsored by Rockford Democrat Maurice West, could change that.

West’s bill, proposed in response to a student-led protest over the use of the Princess Hononegah Indian mascot and other Native American imagery and iconography at Hononegah High School in Rockton, would put restrictions on such logos unless schools are able to secure an agreement for their use with a local Native American council.

It also would require a twice-a-year schoolwide program on Native American culture, other courses of study highlighting that culture, and an annual report on those endeavors filed with the State Board of Education.

Failure to meet those requirements ould make a school ineligible to participate in playoff competitions.

“There are logos and caricatures that have been used through the course of sports history that should have never existed and deserve to be left in the past,” West said on his website. “This legislation is an opportunity to ensure we are teaching our children how to properly respect the heritage and culture of Native Americans we draw inspiration from.”

Nordstrom said the Annawan district doesn’t feel its logo is offensive and hopes it won’t be asked to change it. So far, no one from the state or West’s office has contacted district officials and the bill hasn’t been brought to a floor vote.

But if it does pass, Nordstrom said school officials will do their best to meet the guidelines to keep Annawan’s mascot.

“If it gets that far, we will go through these steps,” he said.

He said he isn’t presently sure which Native American council he would have to contact or if it would approve of the district’s logo. The proposed legislation says the council would have to be within 500 miles of the school.

“It’s something I would have to investigate,” he said. “I don’t know who it (the council) would be.”

Nordstrom said he’s not sure how long the Annawan headdress logo has been a part of the school district, which was first incorporated at the turn of the century, but believes it was sometime in the 1940s during the first round of consolidations.

“People here are fond of their mascot and want to keep that history alive,” he said, noting that the logo is about the only Native American-inspired item the school uses.

The student protest in Rockton, which inspired the bill, centers around a real Indian named Hononegah, the wife of Rockton's first settler, Stephen Mack. Students asked the Hononegah School Board to end the school's tradition of having a cheerleader dress as an Indian princess and dance at sporting events. The students want the Indian logo removed from the building and for the school to adopt a new mascot.

West's bill would allow Hononegah to continue using the Indian name and Princess Hononegah mascot, with the aforementioned conditions.

Nordstrom said he appreciates the representative’s desire to help solve that school’s issue, but isn’t sure one-size-fits-all legislation would work well for other districts.

“I’m a person who appreciates local control,” he said.

Corina Curry of the Rockford Register-Star contributed to this story.