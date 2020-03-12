Piecers of the Heartland’s Quilt Guild met Monday. Also in attendance was Blanche Johnson and Sharon Bosserman representing the Fulton County Humane Society.

The Heartland’s Quilt Guild donated a quilt named Cabins at the Lake for the upcoming Humane Society’s fundraiser, supper and live auction to be held Saturday, March 21 at Big Horse Winery.

The doors open at 5 p.m. and tickets are $30.

Supper starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by the live auction at 7:30 p.m.

The quilt was quilted by Konnie Claybaugh, Yates City.

Every two years the Piecers of the Heartland donate a quilt to a group to raise money for their organization.

To see other beautiful quilts by members of the Quilt Guild, attend their Quilt Show Saturday, March 28 at Canton High School, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $5.