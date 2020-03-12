A display on the main floor of the Kewanee Public Library brings National Women's History Month closer to home.

The display is filled with documents memorializing the history of the national, state and local chapters of the League of Women Voters and was constructed to coincide with International Women’s Day on March 8.

Carla Hillman, president of the Kewanee chapter of LOWV, said the documents were carefully chosen for the display to represent the major events of all of the chapters, with a special emphasis on the local one.

According to Hillman, she and another member of the local chapter, spent several hours pouring through boxes of old records. The boxes had originally been stored in the basement of the KPL. When the library decided to renovate the basement, the boxes were transferred to a member's house, where they stayed for years. Recently, the documents were removed and now reside in the basement of the Kewanee Historical Society.

“It took two and half hours to pick out documents,” Hillman said.

The criteria for the display included papers with a historical aspect, since it is not only National Women’s Month but also the 100 year anniversary of the LOWV.

“We wanted to show some history, especially local history,” said Hillman of the display case.

The display includes several newspaper articles about the organization, as well as the first few minutes of the Kewanee chapter meeting, dated Sept. 26, 1946 and Oct. 1, 1946.

In addition to the meeting minutes, the display contains several editions of the LOWV publication of “Key to Kewanee '' that provided newcomers to the town with information on the history, public safety, schools, taxes, public works, parks and churches.

The display also features pamphlets from issues that the LOWV have taken a position on including milk and the Kewanee burn day. Several decades ago, the LOWV pushed the city to implement burn-day regulations in order to prevent air pollution.

Other documents of interest in the display case include a list of past chapter presidents, a list of policy positions since 1946 and a brief history of the Kewanee chapter by Bernice Middendorf.

The documents will be on display at the library throughout the month of March.