CANTON-Renaissance Care Center is working in close coordination with Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health to follow all coronavirus guidelines to protect the health and safety of the residents, families and staff. “While we have had no one showing symptoms of the virus, our residents are at heightened risk for complications because of their age and underlying health conditions and we are always working to protect our residents from communicable diseases.” Lisa Lockwood, Administrator, shared Thursday.

Visitor restrictions are in place. No visitors under the age of 18 are allowed to visit at this time. Those allowed to visit will be screened prior to entrance into the facility.

“Our residents and staff our always our highest priority and we are steadfast in our commitment to their health and safety. We are hopeful that this will be a temporary disruption and that we will be returning to normal operations very soon,” said Lisa Lockwood, Administrator.

For questions or concerns please contact Lisa Lockwood, Administrator, Renaissance Care Center, 309-647-5631.