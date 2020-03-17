CANTON-As part of Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library’s commitment to following health guidelines and recommended prevention strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the library will be closed to the public now through Tuesday, March 31.

They will re-evaluate health conditions at that time to determine if a longer closure is recommended.

In the meantime while their in-house library services will not be available, library card holders will have access to all electronic resources such as the Alliance Digital Media Library (OverDrive) for downloadable eBooks and eAudios as well as other electronic resources such as NewsBank, which allows card holders to access the Daily Ledger and Journal Star online. Wi-Fi access should still be available from the library’s parking lot.

While the library services are closed, the east side of the library will be open today, Tuesday, March 17, as it is a polling place.

The east side entrance will also be open for their regularly scheduled board meeting Wednesday, March 18, at 4 p.m.

They encourage all patrons to hold onto their library materials until the library is able to re-open. No fines or late fees will be charged during this emergency closure.

While you might receive automatic electronic reminders for holds or returns, please be assured you will incur no additional costs. Staff will be extending hold pick-up dates as needed.

This decision was made with considerable evaluation. The Illinois Library Association recommends all public libraries close and many libraries are following the closure of their public schools so families will not congregate at the library at an increased risk of exposure from others. RAILS library delivery services have been suspended indefinitely at this time so all interlibrary loan services have stopped.

They encourage everyone to follow public health guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and the Illinois Department of Public Health. A prevention mindset helps flatten the curve of exposure risk, which assists our community and healthcare resources with the goal of wellness.

Please check their website, https://www.parliningersoll.org/ or their Facebook page for further updates.