As an English major in a former life I read a lot of short stories.

As an English major in a former life I read a lot of short stories.

One of the most memorable was "The Pearl" by John Steinbeck, the tale of a diver who found an extraordinary pearl which had the potential to change his life forever. However, when he tried to sell the pearl, the dishonest dealers tried to cheat him and then tried to steal it, resulting in the death of the man's baby. He subsequently threw the pearl back into the ocean.

As I pondered the parable of the pearl of great price (Matthew 13:45-46), that story stuck with me. That pearl cost the merchant everything he had and he considered the sacrifice well worth it.

The pearl, of course, represents the Kingdom of God, for which people must sacrifice everything to gain. That does not mean we buy our way into Heaven. It means to accept the gift of salvation offered by the Cross and the Resurrection, we find ourselves having to give up all those things we thought were important in order to fully live the life of a follower of Christ.

But one thing always bothered me about the merchant selling everything for the pearl. What did he do with the pearl after he bought it?

No matter how spectacular the pearl was, it would basically be worthless if he just put it in a box and stuck it away in a safe place. Buying the pearl without selling it would completely defeat the purpose, unless he charged people to come in and look at it, which would probably not be feasible. And having such a valuable treasure would mean he would have to take precautions to keep it from being stolen.

And even if he did decide to sell it, what would happen if the market for pearls tanked? A lot of people spend a lot of money buying things they think will be worth more in the future only to find the value dropping as time went on. How are those Cabbage Patch dolls doing?

What it all comes down to is that just having the pearl of great price means very little if nothing comes of it.

That should be a lesson to all believers.

Many people feel getting saved is the end of the road. All they have to do is say the prayer of faith, turn their sins over to God, accept His forgiveness and everything will be all taken care of. God will meet their needs with His overflowing bounty and all they have to do is be grateful.

This is not a new problem. Some of the earliest Christian believers stopped working and spent their days in the Temple waiting for the Second Coming, which they believed would happen in their lifetimes. Since they were saved by faith, not by anything they had done or could do, they didn't have to do anything at all.

But, as James said in his epistle, "faith without works is dead."

You still have to take care of the everyday responsibilities. Yes, God will help with them, but we still have our part to perform.

And what about our salvation, anyway?

The Bible tells us to go and make disciples of all nations, to spread the news of the Gospel throughout the world. Just locking it up in our own little lives or even our own little church or or own little fellowship is not what we are expected to do if we are actually saved.

Yes we are to keep ourselves untainted by the world, but we still have to live in that world. The more we try to seal ourselves off from it, the more likely we are to lessen, perhaps even lose, our salvation.

This is not a simple problem. On the one hand, no one can or should interfere with our walk with God. We are saved as individuals, and Christ approached everyone He interacted with as an individual. No authority, not even a religious authority, should keep us from doing something we believe in our hearts is what God wants us to do.

As the apostles said when order by the religious establishment to stop preaching the Good News, "We must obey God rather than men."

At the same time, if we rely strictly on our own understanding, even when we trust we are being led by the Holy Spirit, we often find ourselves simply doing what we want rather than what God wants. God's will becomes our will and we find ourselves twisting everything to agree with what we want, what we feel comfortable with.

It can even lead us to doubt the salvation of anyone who does not believe exactly what we believe, dividing rather than adding to the Body of Christ.

One early American pastor was so concerned about giving Communion to anyone unworthy he refused to serve the Eucharist to anyone but himself and his wife, making the sacrament which is meant to unite the Church into one which excludes others.

As believers, all Christians have a pearl of great price, indeed a pearl beyond price. We cannot give enough to buy it. But just having it without doing anything with it is almost worse than not having it.

When was the last time you thought about your responsibility for that great pearl? What are you doing with it? Do you even still have it?

Does it really mean anything to you? And how do you know?