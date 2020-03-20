PEORIA-During this tenuous time, Enjoy Peoria wants to continue encouraging area residents to dream about our beautiful area the communities that make us the Heart of Illinois.

They are encouraging everyone to participate in a community art project to share favorite things about their home!

Dream of Peoria Art Contest.

What?

•Create original art of the places or experiences in the Peoria area that you are dreaming about getting to experience with your friends and family! It might be one of our great museums, parks, restaurants, shops, venues or festivals! Whatever you are dreaming about, we want to see it! Draw, paint, digitally design, be creative!

Who can participate?

•Open to everyone! All ages are welcome to submit their entries! Categories: Ages 1-17, 18 and up

How can I enter?

•Download and print the official entry sheet at www.peoria.org/artcontest

•Create your beautiful masterpiece

•Send them a photo or scan of your creation by APRIL 1

•Email the file to contest@peoria.org

•DM (direct message) to @enjoypeoria on Facebook or lnstagram

They will pick the top nine that represent their favorites for each age category. The top nine winners in each category will receive $50 gift cards to local restaurants!