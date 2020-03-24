When is the

last time you

evaluated your relationship

with fear?

Fear is a fascinating attribute

of the human condition. It is this

thing that everyone feels, yet

most of us expend a lot of energy

trying to conceal the fact that

we feel it.

I’m currently 35-years-old.

Conservation of energy is more

important to me now than it

has ever been. Over the years I

have felt the fatiguing effects of

living in fear. I had to change my

relationship with fear in order to

reclaim my health and vitality.

I am going to share some of the

things I learned in that journey.

There are three main fears

which dominate the human

experience for most people:

1. The fear of not being good

enough, or of not being accepted

2. The fear of not being safe or

secure

3. The fear of being abandoned,

separated, or alone

When I assessed how these

three fears manifested in my

life experiences, I noticed

something astounding: all of

my energy was being exerted to

conceal these three fears – all

of it.

Early in life, I abandoned

my dream to travel, teach, and

write and instead pursued a

career in the corporate world.

I did not believe I could make

“enough” money by traveling,

teaching, and writing. I

was concerned with making

“enough” money (by society’s

standards) so other

people would deem me “good

enough.” I spent my corporate

money on meaningless things

to symbolize my being “good

enough.”

Gradually, I devolved from

an exuberant wonder and

adventure enthusiast into

a robotic creature of habit,

addicted to politics and

consumption.

I wanted to exit my corporate

life, but the fear of not

being financially secure kept

me chained to my job title.

I fantasized about joining the

Peace Corps, but the fear of

being alone prevented me from

ending a long term romantic

relationship. He wanted to

move to the west coast, get

married, and settle down. I

wanted to travel the world and

write about how humans are

more alike than we are different.

But the fear of being alone

was a powerful force, and I was

willing to sacrifice every dream

I had to avoid facing that fear.

There I was, waking up to

work a job I did not love, to

make money that I wasted on

things to fill my emptiness,

while lying in bed at night

next to someone whose idea

of happiness was in a different

stratosphere than my own. All

of my energy was being used up

by my fears.

My relationship with fear

was one-sided. I let fear tell me

what I could and could not do.

Fear ruled me. Then, something

strange happened.

My long-term romantic

relationship ended. After a

relatively brief period of heartache

I felt a sense of expansion

and freedom. I realized that I

had survived the pain of being

alone, which had been one of my

greatest fears. I realized that I

might be able to overcome my

other fears as well.

I applied to the Peace Corps

and was accepted. I quit my job.

I spent my savings to travel. I

started publishing my writing.

Fear still shows up in my journey,

but my relationship with it

has changed. Whenever I notice

one of the former three fears

rising within me, I remember

that many gifts are waiting to be

claimed on the other side of fear.

Gradually, I have learned

how to tame my mind, honor

my emotions, and listen to the

intuition of my body to overcome

fear. I feel more alive and

enthralled at age 35 than I did at

age 25.

In the next Ripple I will get

more specific about how we

can change our relationship

with fear. I share this as a gift to

anyone out there who is ready to

face their fears, but is not quite

sure what the next steps look

like.

I am with you.