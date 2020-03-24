Staff members who attended the meeting shared

information concerning the types of things which were

being sent home for the students to work on while out of

school. Some of those items included Little Reader books

that the kids may keep, activities for families to do, crafts

and the second and third graders at Brownsville invented

a cell phone speaker which was demonstrated successfully

during the meeting.

Individualized packets were prepared for each child.

The regular meeting of the

Board of Education Carmi-

White County Community

Unit District Five on Monday,

March 16th was prefaced with

comments from Superintendent

Brad Lee.

“Before we begin with the

business at hand, I want to

thank all school employees and

administrators who came in and

worked all weekend so students

could be prepared for doing

schoolwork in their homes,” he

said. “This all came up so suddenly.

I don’t believe I have seen

anything develop and progress

as quickly as this Coronavirus

has done.”

Lee explained that since the

virus is considered an (act of

God), that the time missed from

school will not have to be made

up and employees will be paid

during their time off.

The administrative team met

on Sunday for several hours

to come up with a plan that

will continue to provide educational

services during this

situation.

“They really worked hard

on this and didn’t stop working

until a plan had been put into

place,” Lee said.

Meals will also continue to

be provided. According to Lee,

the cooks will work from 8a.m.

until noon preparing breakfast

and lunch and from 9-11a.m.

people will be packing the meals

and taking them to the delivery

points.

Families may pick up meals at:

Lincoln School, New Beginning

Church of God, Stewart Street

Baptist, Faith Tabernacle, First

United Methodist Church.

Maunie Church, and Crossville

United Methodist Church.

“We may have to adjust the

number of meals at various

pickup points,” Lee said. “The

only thing we have to go by right

now is the total number of kids

who came for lunches during the

summer.”

Staff members who attended

the meeting shared information

concerning the types of things

which were being sent home for

the students to work on while

out of school.

Some of those items included

Little Reader books that the kids

may keep, activities for families

to do, crafts and the second and

third graders at Brownsville

invented a cell phone speaker

which was demonstrated successfully

during the meeting.

Individualized packets were

prepared for each child.

It was reported that Jason

Dobson raised $4,200 for the

Polar Plunge which was amazing

due to the total amount raised

was approximately $21,000.

The building secretaries

were praised for their volunteer

efforts in filling out packets for

the students who were absent

today.

They got out tables and got

everything done so that when

a student calls in tomorrow,

everything will be ready for

them