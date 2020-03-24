Together, let’s support local businesses,

the bedrock of our communities

Our news organizations have always

had a special relationship

with their local business community.

Reporters keep tabs on what’s

moving in and out, chronicling the

changing face of Main Street and

the stalwart businesses that have

spanned generations. Sales representatives

work closely with local

businesses to help them promote

their goods and services, celebrate

their successes and offer deals to

new customers. We sponsor many

community events, and our leaders

serve on local business associations.

As America has seemingly shut

down overnight with the spreading

coronavirus pandemic, our local

business community has acutely

felt the loss of its customers and its

community.

Restaurants that were bustling

until just days ago, preparing for

patio weather and taking reservations

for upcoming birthdays and

work events, now sit empty and unsure

of when diners will next pass

through their doors.

Local gyms and daycare facilities,

which increased their cleaning

regimens in recent weeks, have

made the difficult decision to close

in the hopes that it’s only temporary.

Countless downtown storefronts

that relied heavily on foot traffic

that isn’t there anymore are looking

at their bottom lines, wondering

how long they can weather the

storm.

And so it is at this precipitous

time that we’re reaching out to implore

our communities to offer a

strong show of support for their local

businesses. Just as we are doing

all we can to bring vital news and information

to help keep residents

safe through this crisis, we feel just

as strongly about supporting the local

business community.

The safety measures that have

forced us indoors and away from

others to help stop the spread of

COVID-19 are the right thing to do.

We’re confident our strength and

resilience will carry us through. But

we also recognize our small business

owners need us more than ever

as they take their own precautions.

To emerge from this with our

communities strong and intact, we

need to ensure that what makes

them special — the coffeeshop

down the road, the local car dealership

and our neighborhood music

teachers — are able to stay afloat.

While we may not be able to give

them our patronage in person right

now, there is much we can do to

show our support.

Visit your favorite restaurant’s

website and purchase gift cards for

yourself and others to keep some

money flowing to their bottom lines.

If those restaurants are still offering

take-out or delivery, make a point to

order from them now and again

soon. And get gift cards for massage

studios, arts and crafts store, local

jungle gyms and myriad other businesses.

If your local shops sell their merchandise

online, make purchases —

even if the goods won’t be available

right away.

If you’re shopping online for

things you’ll need while in selfquarantine,

like home exercise

equipment or activities for the kids,

seek out local businesses to make

these purchases.

If you use a service provider who

won’t be needed or can’t provide

that service right now — a dog walker,

house cleaner, day care provider,

a lawn service or any of the other

folks who keep our lives in order

and make them better — consider

paying the person or company regardless

so they’ll be there for you

again when this is over.

Also, visit the websites of your

favorite local businesses, and you’ll

find that many are offering discounts

or telling their customers

how they can assist. Many are getting

creative and changing their

business models already to offer

services remotely or shipping their

merchandise to their customers.

We're also committed to doing

our part and will introduce new

tools in the coming days to help facilitate

support for the business

community.

At a time when much feels out of

our control, there’s plenty we can do

to help our local businesses survive

this.

In recent days, we’ve all seen the

incredible efforts they’ve taken for

us, from additional cleaning to limited

hours to ample hand sanitizer

at the checkout. Now, let’s do what

we can do for them.

Maribel Perez Wadsworth is

president of Gannett’s news division

Kevin Gentzel is Gannett’s president

of advertising