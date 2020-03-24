The Carmi Township board
voted to purchase four new radar
signs to help control traffic at
the Carmi Jr/Sr High School and
Washington School zones. Brad
Attebury with the Carmi Street
Department indicated that the
city would be willing to install the
signs. The total original cost of the
signs had been quoted at $23,000
but with the city doing the labor,
the amount was lowered to
$16,000. The Township agreed
to purchase the radar signs in
the amount of $16,000. IDOT
will need to be contacted for
approval before the signs can
be installed. The total February
expenses were $24,123.71, and the
total income was $2,502.73. The
total asset balance for February
was $2,255,925.98, according to
Supervisor Pam Dieg. She said
there were 11 sign-ins in February,
all from Carmi. Four of them
were approved with two rent and
two for utilities, which totaled
$1,322.54. The Carmi Township
Cemetery Spring meeting will be
held on March 25 at 9 am.