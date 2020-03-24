The Carmi Township board

voted to purchase four new radar

signs to help control traffic at

the Carmi Jr/Sr High School and

Washington School zones. Brad

Attebury with the Carmi Street

Department indicated that the

city would be willing to install the

signs. The total original cost of the

signs had been quoted at $23,000

but with the city doing the labor,

the amount was lowered to

$16,000. The Township agreed

to purchase the radar signs in

the amount of $16,000. IDOT

will need to be contacted for

approval before the signs can

be installed. The total February

expenses were $24,123.71, and the

total income was $2,502.73. The

total asset balance for February

was $2,255,925.98, according to

Supervisor Pam Dieg. She said

there were 11 sign-ins in February,

all from Carmi. Four of them

were approved with two rent and

two for utilities, which totaled

$1,322.54. The Carmi Township

Cemetery Spring meeting will be

held on March 25 at 9 am.