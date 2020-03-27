WEST DES MOINES, IOWA-To show its gratitude during this historic time, Hy-Vee, Inc. is giving a front line employee appreciation bonus to all of its part-time and full-time store employees. The employees will receive a 10% bonus on all their hours worked from March 16 to April 12. The bonuses are a $10 million commitment to employees and will be paid out on April 17.

In addition, Hy-Vee is also offering new benefits to its more than 80,000 employees in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset, and we must do everything we can to support them and their families during this critical time,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board, CEO and president. “We hope these new benefits will help lighten the load for our employees who are working around-the-clock to serve our customers in our stores.”

Hy-Vee is also offering job protective leave for employees who either test positive for COVID-19 and/or are required by health officials to self-quarantine. This benefit will provide job protection for a minimum of two weeks and applies to all employees, no matter their length of service. Additionally, under this benefit, full-time Hy-Vee employees enrolled in short-term disability will also receive a minimum of two weeks paid time off.

A second benefit offers employees affordable access to telehealth services, including mental health. Hy-Vee is waiving co-pays for all full-time employees and their dependents who utilize the 24-hour virtual medical service and is allowing part-time employees to use the service for a minimal fee per visit.