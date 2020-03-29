FARMINGTON-Florentine “Jean” Goniea, 91, passed away March 19, 2020 at Farmington Country Manor. She was born Dec. 29, 1928 in River Rouge, Michigan, the daughter of Paul and Mable (Longhway) Laginess. She married Daniel G. Goniea April 24, 1948 in Rockwood, Michigan. He proceeded her in death on May 16, 1978.

Also preceding her in death were her parents, and her sister Beverly Byrd.

Jean is survived by one daughter, Karen Beasley (Gary Siebenthal), Edwards, Illinois; one grandson, Ryan (Katie) Beasley and three grandchildren, Reed, Ridley, and Rielle Beasley. She is also survivied by nephew Paul (Cheryl) Byrd and niece Sabrina.

Jean was a gifted homemaker. She loved gardening, crafting, and making her home welcoming. She made her home in Rockwood, Michigan, Canton and Bartonville, Illinois.

Cremation rites have been accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. Burial of ashes will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton, with grave side services at a later date. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com