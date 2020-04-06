Dear Parents and Community Members,

If you have not done so already, we would like to encourage you to complete your 2020 Census

online at www.my2020census.gov or by phone at 1-844-330-2020.

You must have your Census ID , which was mailed to each household by the U.S. Census

Bureau. If you prefer to complete a paper Census, they will be mailed out by mid-April to those

who have not yet responded.

The 2020 Census aims to count every individual in the United States, and that includes children.

The data collected impacts many aspects of our community, including programs and services

that are critical for schools, students, and younger children, such as:

● Special education, Head Start, after-school programs and classroom technology.

● Food assistance, including free and reduced-price school lunches.

● Maternal and child health programs.

Please complete your 2020 Census and help make sure our school district continues to receive

adequate federal funding that will help our students grow and thrive.

Remember that if you are filling out the census for your home, you should count everyone who

is living there as of April 1, 2020. That includes anyone who is living and sleeping there most of

the time — that could include grandchildren, nieces, nephews and the children of friends.

Thank you for your support of our students.