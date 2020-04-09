CANTON-Tabatha Bordwine has been a CNA at Renaissance for five years. “Tabby” has been nominated several times in previous months, but the nomination for March says, “Tabby went above and beyond to pick up an extra 12-hour shift. We really appreciate her help. She is awesome!”

A fellow CNA also wrote, “Tabby always comes in to help her coworkers. She came in on her day off to help us out.” Tabatha’s favorite part of working at Renaissance is, of course, the residents! In her spare time, when she is not picking up extra shifts, Tabby loves to spend the time with her family!

Rebecca Sheets works as a housekeeper for Renaissance Care Center. She has been employed here for 21 years this June. A coworker writes, “Becky works very hard in difficult situations and is always helping out with other tasks that may not be her own to complete. She helps in laundry and works in all areas of the facility, assisting where she can. She never complains and is a great asset!”

When asked what her favorite part of working at Renaissance, she said, “It’s like a second family to me.”

In her spare time, Becky watches her granddaughter and spends time with her family. We are so incredibly grateful for all our staff at Renaissance Care Center, and especially thankful for these two employees going above and beyond during this time. They have put everyone else’s needs first and for that we couldn’t be prouder to call them our own.