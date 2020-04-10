Coronavirus has killed an Effingham County man, who died in a hospital across the state, Effingham County Health Department reported on Wednesday, April 8.

The man in his 60s died at mid-week while hospitalized after testing positive for Coronavirus Disease, which has killed 462 people in Illinois in recent weeks. A local woman in her 30s has also tested positive for the virus in Effingham County and was reported doing well while quarantined at home.

These two cases raise the number of infections to three within or linked to Effingham County – an man in his 50s was the first coronavirus case reported in Effingham County more than a week ago and started an investigation that led to testing of more than three dozen people in the county with most testing negative for the disease. Both the deceased man and woman reported exposure to someone with COVID-19. Public health officials will not be releasing more specific details about these individuals due to privacy issues.

With the Easter Holiday, the Health Department is urging residents to follow precautions to prevent exposure to the disease.

“As we approach the holiday, it is of utmost importance that the community take precautions to protect themselves and their families from disease spread,” a Health Department spokeswoman stated in a news release on Wednesday.

Ways to help reduce the risk of coronavirus infection include:

• Stay at home.

• When leaving home to acquire essential needs or work, adhere to social distancing guidelines of 6 feet and wear a mask.

• Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

• Sneeze or cough into a tissue, throw it away, and wash your hands.

• If you are feeling ill, isolate yourself at home and call a medical provider if symptoms worsen.

COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases. If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for further guidance. In addition, the Illinois Department of Public Health has established a 24-hour COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931.