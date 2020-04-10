Driving anywhere on rural roads near Carmi, you will see crop-dusting planes, tractors and all kinds of farming, fertilizing, and pre- field preparation equipment in the fields. Working long 14-hour days and longer, farmers are getting everything ready from dawn to dusk with one eye on the sky and the other on their fields. They plan to plant 11.3 million acres of corn this year according to the U.S. Department's Illinois projection report. This acreage is up eight percent from 2019. Soybeans planted acreage is expected to total 10.5 million which is up six percent from last year.

Winter wheat area seeded last fall is estimated at 570,000 acres, down 12 percent from the previous year. Area planted to oats is expected to total 100,000 acres, up 43 percent from 2019.

Producers intend to harvest 480,000 acres of all hay in 2020, up 14 percent from last year. Both corn and soybean acres in 2020 are projected to increase over 2019 levels, with projected 2020 corn acres the fourth highest since 1990. As in all years, actual planting will vary from projections. To gauge potential impact of price changes, projected profitability of corn and soybeans in Illinois were reevaluated with recent price changes.

During a telephone conversation with a farmers wife, the Times learned that the family is working until sometimes 10 o'clock at night trying to get ready to plant. "Right now, we're trying to get the ground fertilized before we get this latest predicted rain," she said.

If all expected acreage is planted, that would be an increase of 8 percent for corn and 6 percent for soybeans over last year, when record precipitation from January to June decreased plantings and dropped production by 18 percent for corn and 20 percent for soybeans.

Although acreage projections for 2020 “are probably in the ballpark, any rebound from last year could be stifled by the economic shock caused by the pandemic. Despite projected increases in corn and soybean plantings this year after a disastrous 2019 planting season, farmers are gripped by uncertainty surrounding spring weather and the economic downturn from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the pandemic drives down the price of oil, gasoline prices across the country have plummeted, with many Illinois pumps below $2 per gallon. That has stalled production of ethanol, a gasoline alternative made from corn. Some ethanol plants have idled while being pushed toward unprofitability. 40 percent of U.S. corn production is used for ethanol.

The economic hit could be lessened, by exporting more corn, feeding more to livestock or switching some soybean acreage to corn, but that will not offset all damage.

Farmers will plant their crops without a problem. It’s a matter of marketing on the other end of this crop is going to be tough. It may be tough to make money.

Increasing uncertainty is a wetter-than-normal spring forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. NOAA scientists currently predict April through June will be rainier than average in Illinois. However, forecasters have said they expect this planting season will not be as wet as last year. Farmers currently need a good 4-5 week dry forecast to get the crop established. Planting season in Illinois generally runs from early April to early June, varying in different regions of the state. Many farmers last year, especially those in the most flooded areas of the state, were planting well into June and even into July.

If June 2020 comes along and farmers have yet to plant corn, some may forgo planting and instead activate the “prevented planting” payments in their crop insurance coverage. Nationwide, the USDA’s report shows farmers expect soybean plantings to increase 10 percent this year and corn plantings 8 percent. Illinois farmers are projected to be among the top states in acreage gains from last year if all acres are planted.

According to the report, Illinois farmers expect to plant the most acres of soybeans and second-most acres of corn, behind Iowa. Illinois ranked first and second, respectively, in production of each crop last year.