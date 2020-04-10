MACOMB — Due to the essential nature of public meetings in conducting official City business and in line with the prohibition of gatherings, the upcoming Monday, April 13, 2020 City of Macomb committee of the whole meeting will take place via teleconference using Zoom Video Communications.

The Council will not attend and there will be no Public or Press allowed in person at the meeting, but alternative methods will be used.

Meeting start time – committee of the whole meeting will start at 5:15 p.m.

Public comment – public comment will be conducted as usual near the beginning of the meeting with the standard three (3) minute time limit. To ensure the public will be able to participate the city is providing three ways in which the public can submit their comments. The public will be asked to identify themselves if they connect to the Zoom meeting.

1. Teleconferenced — public is invited to participate via zoom video communications, https://zoom.us/j/512765365 (id: 512 765 365) or call 1 312 626 6799 with id: 512 765 365 when the presiding officer calls for public comments during the meeting, an attendee wishing to speak by video and/or audio link will be asked to “raise hand”.A. If using a PC or Mac:1. During a meeting, click on the icon labeled "Participants" at the bottom center of your PC or Mac screen.2. At the bottom of the window on the right side of the screen, click the button labeled "Raise Hand." Your digital hand is now raised. The meeting presiding officer will recognize you to speak for not more than three minutes.3. After speaking, lower you hand by clicking the same button, now labeled "Lower Hand."B. If using a mobile device:1. Tap "Raise Hand" at the bottom left corner of the screen. The hand icon will turn blue and the text below it will switch to say "Lower Hand" while your hand is raised.2. The meeting presiding officer will recognize you to speak for not more than three minutes.3. After speaking, lower you hand by clicking the same button, now labeled "Lower Hand."C. Call in via phone to: 1 312 626 6799 with ID: 512 765 365. When the presiding officer calls for public comment the audio will be unmuted and individuals can provide public comment.2. E-mailed – public comments can be submitted via email to publiccomments@cityofmacomb.com with the subject "public comment – april 13, 2020" up until 3pm the day of the meeting. The City Clerk will read emails received out loud (up to 3 minutes) into the public record.3. Mailed – public comments can be mailed to the city of macomb, 232 e. Jackson, Macomb IL 61455. Please include "City Council Public Comment" on the outside of the envelope. Please know that postage delivery time could cause the mailing to arrive after the meeting time.

Social distancing – public meetings will be conducted via teleconference/virtually utilizing zoom video communications to insure recommended social distancing.

Agenda — the meeting agenda follows this page and is posted at www.cityofmacomb.com and on the exterior of city hall, 232 e. Jackson, Macomb, IL.

Media – members of the media may stay on the zoom connection after the meeting concludes to interview the mayor, council or city staff.

Notice – members of the public participating in the meeting via zoom will be muted unless recognized by the presiding officer to speak. Participants joining the meeting via Zoom agree that video and/or audio from their computer or device may be broadcast to other meeting participants and may be recorded. By joining the meeting, participants also agree that their video feed to the meeting may be disabled by the presiding officer and their audio feed may be muted.

Meeting videos – the meeting videos will continue to be aired on channel 15 and can be viewed on the city’s youtube page at www.bit.ly/macombyoutube

Questions — questions about the teleconference meeting may be directed to city administrator, scott coker scoker@cityofmacomb.com (309) 837-0501.

— Submitted by Scott Coker, City Administrator