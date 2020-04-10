MACOMB — In association with the Looking for Lincoln Coalition and the Abraham Lincoln National Historic Area, Chris Vallillo will be Facebook live streaming his one-man show “Abraham Lincoln in Song” on April 15 at 7 p.m. A local folk artist, Vallillo created “Abraham Lincoln in Song” as part of the Lincoln Bicentennial celebration in 2009. The show celebrates the life and legacy of Lincoln from Lincoln’s birth in 1809 to his death in 1865 by setting Lincoln’s own words to both period folk music from Lincoln’s time and contemporary folk music. “You know, it just feels like this is a good time to re-connect with the story of one of our nation’s greatest leaders, Abraham Lincoln, as we work together to create a path out of our current difficulties,” Vallillo said through the press release. “There are lessons to learn from this man and I hope you will join us for this celebration of his life.” Vallillo will live stream the entire show from Gin Ridge Studios as a solo performance. The show will be live streamed on his Facebook page as well as the Music at the Museum and Hickory Ridge Concerts Facebook pages. Vallillo encourages fans to visit his Facebook page and click the remind button to get a notification for when he is performing live.

Vallillo offered his well wishes to members of the community during what he says are difficult times.

“So far, everyone I’ve talked with is safe and healthy. I hope you are as well! This is a very serious situation, but one we can all fight against by simply taking proper precautions and looking out for one another. Something as simple as taking a moment and connect with someone you haven’t talked to in a while can make a world of difference,” he wrote in a press release.

During a recent fundraising concert, Vallillo said that he helped raise $1,260 to put toward Genesis Garden’s local food distribution efforts. Among those he thanked for their large donations were Tom Conklin from State Farm and WIUM’s Jeff Holtz.

“I am touched by the outpouring of generosity you all showed,” he said about the donors. The show “Abraham Lincoln in Song” has been endorsed by the National Abraham Lincoln Bicentennial Commission and the Commissions of Illinois, Kentucky and Pennsylvania. More information about the show can be found on Vallillo’s website at https://www.chrisvallillo.com/abraham-lincoln-in-song-live.

