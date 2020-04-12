Peoria—Because of the unforeseen circumstances brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, expiration dates for driver’s licenses and vehicle registration will be extended at least 30 days after Driver Services facilities reopen.

“It may not be practical for folks to renew licenses and registrations by the expiration date since these offices are currently closed. Thankfully, Secretary White acknowledged the obstacle Illinoisans face and took initiative to extend those expiration dates,” State Senator Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) said. “I’m grateful Secretary White’s office is continuing to offer vital services during this public health crisis. Of course, I look forward to the day when these measures are no longer necessary.”

While Secretary of State Jesse White has closed all Driver Services facilities statewide through April 30 and extended all registrations, licenses, and ID renewals during the closure period, his office continues to offer many services through www.cyberdriveillinois.com<http://www.cyberdriveillinois.com>.

Services available online include:

•Renewing a vehicle registration;

•Applying for a vehicle title and registration;

•Obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card;

•Obtaining a driving record abstract;

•Renewing a standard driver’s license with the Safe Driver Renewal program.

There is currently no timetable for the reopening of offices and Driver Services facilities. Secretary White’s office will continue to rely on expert opinion to influence the decision making process.