CANTON-In response to the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, the Spoon River College Foundation announces the launch of its Student Emergency Hardship Fund to help current students negatively impacted by COVID-19 and the necessary, ensuing decisions made by the state of Illinois, local businesses and government, and Spoon River College.

“We know that many of our students at SRC have had barriers thrown in front of their education in the last few weeks, through no fault of their own,” said SRC Foundation Director Colin Davis. “This fund is designed to help remove those barriers and help students complete their coursework this spring.”

Needs that may be considered include, but are not limited to, food insecurity, housing insecurity or unexpected change in housing arrangements, loss of income, access to technology in order to complete online coursework for the Spring 2020 semester, unplanned medical bills, or other unanticipated expenses relating to COVID-19 or other actions being taken due to COVID-19 precautions.

“Student success is and always will be our number one goal at SRC,” said SRC President Curt Oldfield, who is also an ex-officio member of the SRC Foundation Board. “The cost of education isn’t just tuition, fees, and books. This semester, especially, there have been many unanticipated expenses and losses of income for our students, and no student should have to choose between meeting basic expenses and completing the courses in which they’ve already worked so hard.”

“Additionally, the move to alternative delivery of courses and the closure of campus facilities has created a need for additional technology needs for students, and we want to help those students, as well,” said Davis.

For the SRC Foundation, which also committed $10,000 to meet needs as immediately as possible, it is just another way that the organization helps SRC students.

“When many people think of the SRC Foundation, they think of scholarships, but our impact goes beyond that,” said Mitchell Coonradt, Chair of the SRC Foundation Board of Directors. “Our mission is to help provide excellent educational opportunities to students at SRC. Sometimes that comes in the form of facilities and technology upgrades; sometimes it’s supporting student or community programs associated with SRC. In this case, we are honored to help those students who have had an unexpected hardship come between them and their education.”

Current SRC students who have an unplanned financial emergency that is interfering with their ability to attend class or complete coursework successfully are encouraged to apply after talking with their advisers, a faculty member, or SRC’s Student Success Coaches. Students must demonstrate financial need or hardship, and must have no violations of student conduct or academic integrity policies. Each request has a maximum of $500 (though this limit can be waived in extreme circumstances by the Dean of Students), and a student may receive only one grant from the fund in a year.

While the fund is expected to continue beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to help current students is great, as will be the need to replenish the fund on an ongoing basis. The application and all requirements for eligibility, the awarding process, and a link to donate to the fund online, all can be found at http://www.src.edu/foundation/Pages/Emergency-Hardship-Fund.aspx.

“We know that times are tough across the board right now, but we would urge anyone with the means to assist local students now to go to our website, learn about this program and all the SRC Foundation does, and make a tax-deductible gift today,” said Davis.

Additionally, the recently passed CARES Act includes a special deduction of up to $300 in charitable giving for those who do not itemize and only claim the standard deduction.

For more information about the SRC Foundation Student Emergency Hardship Fund, contact Colin Davis at colin.davis@src.edu or contact any Spoon River College advisor at (309) 649-4645.