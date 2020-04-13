MACOMB — The Macomb Police Department has opened a new outlet for civilians to file online reports for certain crimes. While 911 remains open for reporting emergencies, the online reporting available at www.macombpolice.com is encouraged for the public to report crimes like theft, vandalism, and property damage in which there are no known suspects. The online reporting system can also be used to report lost items without the unnecessary use of emergency service lines.

The online reporting system was announced via a press release Thursday, April 9, and is said to be accepting reports 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Police said the site will not be monitored constantly, but will be overseen and checked periodically by an officer with the department.

If anyone in the public does not have online access but has witnessed a non-emergency theft, vandalism, or case of property damage in which there are no suspects, police have encouraged complainants to use the non-emergency phone number 309-833-4505, and to dial 0 to speak with an officer.

The release reminds complainants that online reporting cannot remain anonymous, and that complainants must provide personal information in order to file the report.

