WASHINGTON –Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced that local airports across the region will receive a total of $33,089,611 in federal funding in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19). These federal grants were awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation and are in direct response to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act which Congresswoman Bustos helped pass into law.

“The CARES Act was a bold legislative package that worked to deliver relief to our communities – including our regional airports that are crucial components of our local economy,” Congresswoman Bustos said. “Not only do our airports serve travelers, but they also move goods and cargo to help keep our supply chains strong during this critical time. I’m pleased to see this funding get back to our airports quickly and will continue to work to support them.”

The CARES Act provided funding for local airports to prepare for and respond to disruption caused by the coronavirus public health crisis. In addition, this funding will allow ongoing safety and capacity projects to continue as planned.

Below is a breakdown of the funding by recipient:

•Canton Ingersoll Airport: $30,000

•Freeport Albertus Airport: $30,000

•Galesburg Municipal Airport: $30,000

•Kewanee Municipal Airport: $30,000

•Quad City International Airport: $8,063,175

•Monmouth Municipal Airport: $20,000

•Pekin Municipal Airport: $30,000

•Peoria International Airport: $6,177,124

•Chicago Rockford International Airport: $18,629,312

•Savanna Tri-Township Airport: $20,000

•Sterling Whiteside County Airport: $30,000