CANTON-Spoon River College would like to recognize and congratulate this year’s inductees into the Nu Delta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Phi Theta Kappa is the largest internationally recognized honor society for two-year colleges. Their mission is to recognize academic achievement, promote individual growth and development, and provide opportunities through participation for leadership, service, and continuing scholarship. To be eligible, students must complete a minimum of twelve hours of transferable course work and earn a cumulative GPA of 3.25.

Astoria: Cailin E. Kimbro, Breckon K. McKinney

Bardolph: Ethan C. Stambaugh

Bath: Trace J. Fletcher

Blandinsville: Morgan L. Dodds

Cambridge: Cole G. Franks

Canton: Ryan T. Bates, Piper J. Denny, Chloe A. Howell, Ashley R. Kenser, Jessica L. Kinsel, Barbara J. Mills, Hallie Moffitt, Maggie K. Norton, Nattalee D. Pierce, Julia F. Toney-Graham, Carra J. Meacham, Mackenzie R. Stockham, McKenna N. Bergstrahl, Rebecca L. Billingsley, Jacob W. Essex, Sabrina R. Geier, Cassidy A. Locke, Luke A. Miller, Bailey Norton, Sophia C. Oaks, Kennedy J. Rose, Clayton A. Schroeder, Taylor A. Sims, and Sam R. White

Channahon: Kyle M. Sanford

Cuba: Emily A. Derry, Madison M. Draughn, Caitlin M. Patterson

Elmwood: Courtney D. Roudebush

Fairview: Felicia M. Tinder

Farmington: Cole Riggen, and Austin Tylar

Forest City: Kayleigh A. Morgan

Havana: Desiray L. Meyer, Amanda Saylor, Isaac A. Snider, Alexander M. Roat, Erin R. Danner, and Ben Friedrich

Industry: Addison K. Martin

Ipava: Audry E. Branson

Knoxville: Grant D. Hise

Lewistown: Clint Barker, Jeremy S. Brannon, Makyna J. Ebbert, Kyle A. Gravitt, Kaylee J. Irwin, Samantha L. Smith, John D. Werland, and Jainee M. Sours

Macomb: MaKaela R. Bennet, Alana Y. Coleman, Kaitlyn R. Ellis, Jennie R. Ismail, Cora J. Kieslmeier, Marelyn Martinez-Nateras, Paige K. Sargeant, Devon A. Simpson, Jacob T. Armstrong, Seth T. Brown, Jessica E. Campbell, Makenzie J. Case, and Jordan W. Rouse

Maquon: Makayla A. Courson

Mason City: Kayla J. Anderson

Minooka: Collin E. Fenili

Rushville: Luke M. Lashbrook, and Macaela G. Goodrich

Shorewood: Brett C. Johnson

St. David: Raegan L. Woods

Washington: Noelle A. Hobbs

Phi Theta Kappa faculty advisors are Shelli Stuart (Macomb) and Rebecca Werland (Canton).