-Annual Meeting

Plans are still in place for our Annual Meeting Luncheon at Olde Tyme Steakhaus set for Tuesday May 19th from 12-1:30. We will keep you updated on that event.

-Walldog Mural Event

This event has been postponed from the original dates of June 17-21. We will continue to update everyone as new plans are developed.

-2020 Ladies Night

This event was cancelled for 2020.

- Sounds of Summer Concert Series

Plans are in place for our 2020 Sounds of Summer Concert Series in Bower Park. Thursdays 6-8pm in June and July

-Chamber Golf Outing

This event is currently scheduled for Friday, July 31st at the Richland Country Club

-Olney Bicycle Classic

This event is currently scheduled for Saturday, September 12th Downtown Olney