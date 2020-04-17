-Annual Meeting
Plans are still in place for our Annual Meeting Luncheon at Olde Tyme Steakhaus set for Tuesday May 19th from 12-1:30. We will keep you updated on that event.
-Walldog Mural Event
This event has been postponed from the original dates of June 17-21. We will continue to update everyone as new plans are developed.
-2020 Ladies Night
This event was cancelled for 2020.
- Sounds of Summer Concert Series
Plans are in place for our 2020 Sounds of Summer Concert Series in Bower Park. Thursdays 6-8pm in June and July
-Chamber Golf Outing
This event is currently scheduled for Friday, July 31st at the Richland Country Club
-Olney Bicycle Classic
This event is currently scheduled for Saturday, September 12th Downtown Olney