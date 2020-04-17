I must say, when we started planning for our Walldogs event years ago, we did not expect that a pandemic would swoop in and wreck everything with no regard! I know I’m not the only one to feel this way. What a disaster COVID-19 has made of many peoples’ lives, plans, and livelihoods. You’re not in this alone.

With all of this being said, we had to have some serious and disappointing conversations about our Mad Dog 2020 Walldogs event scheduled for June 17th-21st. Ultimately, we decided that we wanted and needed our attendees, volunteers, partners, and artists to be safe. It really was the only responsible course of action to decide that this event will no longer take place during those originally scheduled dates. We are, however, seeking other possible solutions.

While this is unfortunate news and saddens us deeply being so far in and so close to the event dates, we know that this overall concept is something that Richland County still needs. We need something to look forward to. We need something to bring a smile to our faces. We need something to bring people together. We need something to bring visitors and potential customers near commercial areas. We need something to feel proud about.

More information regarding the event change will be publicized as we know more. A bit of exciting news is that we also hope to release the mural designs soon! We have reviewed the drafts, and they really are great!

As in prior submissions, I am going to include the backstory on a few more of our mural topics.

The Fella Was a Tripp – 305 W. Main (4 of 5 at this location)

This piece will showcase images related to Charlie Tripp.

Courage, talent, perseverance, inspiration, activist. These are just a few words that could be used to describe Charles B. Tripp (Charlie).

During his lifetime, Charlie was most notably a remembered performer in the Barnum & Baily Circus. In addition to his time spent with the circus, he became well known for his elegant penmanship, woodcarving, paper crafts, painting and photography.

But what made all of this so notable? In 1855, Charlie was born…without any arms – not even shoulder blades!

Charlie had every excuse in the book to let his birth defect negatively impact his life and lead to a life of lesser quality. But he refused. One of Charlie’s most famous quotes was, “I found that I had to look after myself as much as possible, and I decided that I would NEVER say ‘I can’t’.” As a result, Charlie was able to train his feet to do tasks most people took for granted, and was able to do all of the same things that his friends and family could.

After persistent urging by his friends, Charlie decided to travel to New York in March of 1873 to have a meeting with P.T. Barnum of the Barnum & Bailey Circus. The meeting proved to be successful, and Charlie began his career traveling and performing with the Circus all over the world. While he visited some other smaller circuses over a few years, Charlie’s career with Barnum & Bailey lasted until 1904. He became known worldwide as “The Armless Wonder.”

Charlie’s circus act consisted of him showing the audiences how he could perform normal, every day tasks by the use of only his feet. The crows favorite was his shaving with a straight razor.

Also part of Charlie’s performances, he would give motivational speeches about his life and did his best to stress the importance of self-worth while empowering all to reach their goals by giving nothing but their best. Charlie was viewed as a hero to many, but certainly to those that faced more difficult circumstances.

Charlie also advocated for himself and his peers. In 1903, he participated as secretary in a conference with other performers that worked for Barnum & Bailey. They named themselves The Protective Order of Prodigies, and demanded that Mr. Bailey stop using the term “freaks” and use “prodigy” instead. Charlie was quoted in the April 13, 1903, New York Times as saying, “We can’t endure this…We are all ladies and gentlemen, and we act so. None of us are frights. We are greeted courteously when we go out into the streets.”

Charlie married later in life and traveled with his wife in some of the smaller circuses. The two would spend their winters in Salisbury, North Carolina. After a particularly tough winter, Charlie became ill and eventually died of pneumonia on January 27, 1930. His body was then transported to Olney by train for burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery where he still rests.

Olney’s Bright Idea – 120 W. Cherry St.

This piece will showcase images related to solar power.

Ok. So what is solar power? Solar power is power that is obtained by harnessing the energy of the sun’s rays. It can be captured and used in several ways, most notably as a renewable energy source. Essentially, the sun acts as a gigantic nuclear reactor that radiates an incredible amount of energy in the form of light and heat. Today, people all over the world are recognizing the “power” of solar and are harnessing this smart form of energy.

But, how did it all start?

In 1902, the first experimental solar power plant was built in Olney by American engineers H.E. Willsie and John Boyle, Jr. Their solar power plant was based on an 1885 design that was developed by the French engineer, Tellier.

Between 1892 and 1908, Willsie and Boyle experimented with their low temperature solar plants that utilized “hot boxes” to heat water. Their “hot box” solar power plant was patented in 1903. The results were published on May 13th, 1909, in an issue of Engineering News.

Now that’s a bright idea!