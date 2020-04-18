Over $10,000 was raised for the Kewanee Area United Way emergency supplies initiative and the leftover funds will need to be allocated to a local organization.

Linda Blair, administrator for KAUW, said a clause in the initiative means that any extra supplies and money must be donated to the Kewanee Food Pantry and the Kewanee Salvation Army.

Earlier this week, Blair met with Kewanee Food Pantry director, Lisa Janey, to discuss turning over leftover cleaning, hygiene and non-perishable food items following the third distribution of the supplies scheduled for today (Saturday).

Blair had been waiting for residents to get their stimulus checks before deciding whether the third distribution of supplies would be the last. At the end of last week, the government checks had begun to find their way into people's bank accounts.

Blair said the initiative has served about 300 area residents and families. This weekend, another 200 boxes of both non-perishable food, hygiene and cleaning supplies are set to be passed out at the Hill Church dock.

Once the bills all go through, Blair said the remaining funds will most likely be used to purchase meat for the Kewanee Food Pantry, which is in desperate need of the item.

“We’ll have to evaluate where it does the most good,” said Blair. “We have to be careful we don’t overspend.”

Blair said the organization will most likely work with Save-A-Lot to source the meat for the pantry and take advantage of upcoming sales in an attempt to make their remaining funds go farther.

Blair said the emergency supplies initiative has been successful and is thankful to area organizations and businesses that contributed to the effort. The list of those contributing time, money (or both) to campaign include: Save-A-Lot, the Kewanee Salvation Army (which took applications for the supplies), Dollar General, Great Dane, Farm King, area churches (including the Hill Church, which has allowed the church to be used as a distribution point), Henry County Youth Services Bureau, and the Kewanee Ministerial Association..

“I'm new here,” said Blair. “To see this in operation is incredible.”

Whether to hold yet another supply distribution will be determined by the community need and available funds, Blair said.

The area United Way supports 16 local organizations throughout Henry and Stark Counties. The economic downturn resulting from COVID-19 has hurt donations to the organization, which relies on area businesses and employee contributions throughout the year. With people out of work, those contributions aren’t coming in, said Blair.

“The United Way is already experiencing the impact of business closures,” she said. “When businesses are closed, monies are not available and that impacts not only the United Way but those 16 organizations. If employees aren’t getting paid they can’t contribute to our ‘Buck a Week' program.”

Blair, however, believes that will change once people get back to work. “When (businesses and workers) get more stable, we’ll see donations go back up.”

Applications are still being accepted for Saturday’s distribution of emergency supplies. Any resident in need should phone the Kewanee Salvation Army from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.