Area diamond teams are not able to play ball this spring.

During every spring season in central Illinois, interscholastic athletics are surrounded with much uncertainty. Typically, this time is filled with cancellations and postponements due to the unpredictability of March and April weather. A sunny, 80-degree afternoon could be accompanied by a brisk and rainy day just 24 hours later.

While much has been the same this spring as far as weather for central Illinoisans, recent weeks have been anything but normal. A regular weekday with the sounds of cheering crowds and the crack of bats have been replaced with an eerie silence. Sports as we know them have been taken away, at all levels in all parts of the world.

Although many spring athletics seasons have been completely cancelled across the country, teams in Illinois are still holding out hope that there will be some sort of a season. The Illinois High School Association has yet to make a decision regarding the fate of spring sports throughout the state, but has expressed aspirations to have some sort of a season if possible.

“We were just finishing up the end of practice when we got the word,” Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell baseball coach Todd Hoffman said. “I remember having to tell the kids at the end of practice. You kind of see the reality of everything settling in, especially on the faces of the seniors. It was kind of tough.”

This reality that Hoffman explains has been a tough pill to swallow for many sports fans. The idea that seasons may be lost, and never again played in the future is not an easy concept to accept.

For Pontiac Township High School’s softball team, expectations were seemingly high entering the spring after coming off of a Class 3A super-sectional appearance a season ago. The Indians returned all but one starter from the 31-5 squad.

With the state mandate in place, squads like this may never have the chance to show their truest potential on the diamond.

“I would say initially it was almost like we were bummed as a team,” PTHS softball head coach Nicole Hayner said. “Knowing that we were coming off of a super-sectional run last year and having all starters except one back. That was really our motivation during the first two weeks of practice was to really align our goals and compare from last year to this year.”

Other groups, like El Paso-Gridley baseball, were hoping for new beginnings under the direction of a first-year head coach. Excitement and confidence had seemed to swirl around the EPG program that had endured its struggles in recent seasons as Stephen Krominga took the reins.

“I feel bad for the few seniors we do have,” Krominga said. “They put in a lot of work. It was an attitude change from years previous; they didn’t have a lot of success the year before. All 18 guys that are in our program want to improve and put EPG baseball back to being great.”

For a team like EPG with so many underclassmen expected to contribute major innings, a lost season is just as detrimental for them as it is for veteran-led groups with experience. Every season is a chance for individual players and teams as a whole to develop, especially younger guys thrown into the mix immediately.

Still, through these uncertain times teams are still finding ways to stay active and ready for a potential season. Many coaches are offering practice or workout routines for their athletes so that the transition from isolation to a possible season may not be as difficult.

“It is obviously unprecedented times,” Fieldcrest head baseball coach Mark Brown said. “We were kind of behind anyway because so many of our guys were on the basketball team.

“The one plus is our communities are really good about having multiple places with indoor hitting potential. A lot of them (the players) have brothers that they can stay within their family units and hit. I know our guys are doing that, trying to stay as close to baseball-ready as they can.”

As an athlete, staying in shape is of utmost importance entering a season. With multiple weeks spent at home, a major concern for some coaches is the risk of injury. For instance, a baseball pitcher requires weeks of work to be ready and in game shape. Without team-organized workouts and practices, maintaining this level has been a key point that coaches have preached to their players in the case that the season does resume.

“If and when we do get to play, I don’t know what that’s going to look like for pitchers,” Brown said. “Five or six of my guys have been throwing for a while, but that means seven or eight of them that first practice was their first time playing catch. I don’t know how long it’s going to take to get arms in shape.”

While uncertainty surrounds much of daily life around the world in this day-in-age, these times are only temporary. Soon, coaches, athletes and fans will return to the games that they love. Until then, positivity is of the essence.

“Just pushing them (the players) to stay positive that we may have some type of a season here,” Prairie Central baseball coach Jason Whitfill said of his message to his team. “Whether it’s two weeks, three weeks, whatever it may be. Just to stay positive and that they’ve worked hard. We are planning for the worst and hoping for the best is basically what we’re working on.”