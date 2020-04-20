2020 seems to be the year of change. The year started off pretty smoothly with the exceptions of a few rumblings of a new virus in China. Then comes March and all of a sudden we are in the middle of a pandemic. Covid-19 will change our lives forever.

Even though Covid-19 started in 2019 so did the revamping of our beloved high school.

Many memories were made in and around that building that we called "ERHS". Now new generations will know it as "RCHS". They too will make many memories and will have a wonderful new building to do it in.

Yes, the times they are a changing!