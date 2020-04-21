CAMBRIDGE — Businesses throughout Henry County can take advantage of a low-interest loan program that has created or protected more than a thousand jobs since 1993.

The Henry County government’s Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) is similar to a revolving loan program the city of Kewanee has. But unlike the Kewanee fund, the county’s fund has several loan applicants.

In a budget planning session last month, Kewanee city officials said there are only two outstanding loans in the city’s program, and no applications in the works.

Jim Kelly, the county’s economic development director, is in charge of the county RLF, and he said the fund has made 80 loans since its inception.

Now, Kelly said, there are four loan applications in the works — three from Galva and one from Cambridge.

Since 1993, the fund has made around $4.5 million in loans, Kelly said, creating or retaining 1,086 jobs in the county. He added that only four of the 80 loans have gone into default.

The county fund now has $652,000 available for loans.

Kelly, who has been in the county economic developer post for nine months after serving as director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, is the first contact for people applying for a county loan.

Kelly conducts the initial interviews with the applicant, and if he finds merit in their plans he brings the application to a revolving loan fund board. The seven members of the board include bankers and other business people in the county.

If that board gives the OK, the application goes to the Henry County Board’s Finance Committee. And if that committee approves it, the loan goes to the full county board for final action.

“There’s a few hoops to jump through, but that’s just to make sure we’re doing it right,” Kelly said.

The county loan program is similar to Kewanee’s in its mission: “The purpose of this program is to retain jobs and create jobs,” Kelly said.

“Just about any type of business within Henry County (other than very speculative ventures) may seek RLF assistance,” according to a brochure on the program that Kelly provides to potential applicants. “The program is available to all industrial, manufacturing, service and commercial businesses.”

The county fund was originally financed, and is regulated, by the federal Economic Development Administration.

“I have federal money and they (Kewanee) have state money,” Kelly said. “We can work together, and that’s a real good thing.”

In fact, both of the current borrowers from the Kewanee fund, Midwest Trailers and the Station restaurant, also have county loans.

Kelly said the county loan program can help businesses that need capital, but can’t borrow as much as they need from a bank.

A county revolving loan can make up the difference between a bank loan and the applicant’s needs— especially if it’s combined with a loan from the Kewanee fund or a similar fund maintained by the city of Geneseo.

Even with the low interest rates that have been the norm in recent years, Kelly said, the county fund offers loans at a lower rate than banks in the county offer.

At their meeting last month, Kewanee city officials stressed that they want to get the money in the city’s loan fund out into the community where it can do some good.

Kelly said he has the same philosophy.

“I don’t want this money in the bank,” he said. “I want it out in the communities, working for us.”