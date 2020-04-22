SPRINGFIELD — Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday state efforts to mitigate the novel coronavirus’ impact on Illinoisans, and residents’ efforts to “protect” their communities, are working.

The numbers of new confirmed cases and COVID-19-related deaths continue to rise, but the governor said “our curve is bending the right way.”

The Department of Public Health reported 1,151 new coronavirus cases, and 59 additional deaths, in 11 counties, over the past 24 hours. Illinois’ totals are now 31,508 cases and 1,349 deaths in 95 counties.

Pritzker said the number of patients who have or who are suspected of having the virus, and who are in an intensive care unit, are both increasing at a slower rate than originally projected, had the governor’s stay-at-home and order and others not been implemented.

“With the current mitigation strategies in place, we may not have reached our peak yet, but your actions are helping to keep that peak as low as possible,” he said.

As of Sunday, 4,599 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19-related symptoms.

New data shared by Pritzker indicates that of those patients, 1,239 are in an intensive care unit occupying 40 percent of the state’s 3,100 ICU beds.

The number of those needing ventilators is declining as well. On Monday, only 23 percent of the 3,200 ventilators in the state were being used by COVID-19 patients.

According to data shared by the comptroller’s office, the state spent $172.62 million on coronavirus-related goods as of April 17.