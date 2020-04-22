How will Kewanee’s city budget be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic? The City Council tackled that question during a budget planning session Monday.

The pandemic has had a severe impact on the nation’s economy, with stores and other businesses closing and record numbers of people filing for unemployment benefits.

Councilman Mike Yaklich noted Monday that state sales tax payments to the city could be reduced if local stores report a downturn in sales during the pandemic.

The state rebates one cent per dollar of retail sales in the community to the city government. Since Kewanee retail sales total around $200 million a year, the city receives around $2 million a year.

But City Manager Gary Bradley said he doesn’t expect much of a drop in sales locally, since Kewaneeans and area residents don’t seem to be changing their shopping habits.

He added that since fewer people are driving to the Quad Cities, Peoria or Galesburg to shop, they may even be spending money here that would normally have gone elsewhere.

Where Bradley fears an impact from the pandemic, he said, is in Motor Fuel Tax receipts.

Local governments that build and maintain streets and roads receive a rebate on the state gasoline tax paid within their boundaries. The Motor Fuel Tax money Kewanee gets goes toward the summer street maintenance program, as well as other street projects.

Bradley said people have been driving less during the pandemic, so they’re buying less gasoline.

The dramatic plunge in oil prices earlier this week was at least partly the result of lower gasoline consumption throughout the country.

A third source of state revenue for the city comes from state income taxes paid by local residents.

That revenue source could also be impacted, but since major employers like Great Dane, Boss Co. and Excelled Sheepskin and Leather are still operating, the impact might not be as severe as in other communities.