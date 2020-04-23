With everyone at home at once, the thought of a parade seems almost impossible.

Not for St. John Paul II Parish members in Kewanee, who kept the faith — and the secret — by pulling off a surprise parade last Sunday for their spiritual leader, Father Johndamaseni “John” Zilimu.

Members of the church made signs and drove by the church in celebration as their priest joyfully returned the well-wishes. About 115 families participated and Kenny Gutschlag brought out his antique fire truck for emphases.

“There was a great outpouring of love for our pastor,” said parishioner Mary Ebert.

She said the parade was revealed after Father John came to answer the door for a delivered Sunday meal.

Ebert and husband, Mark, along with Vicky Lappin, organized the parade.

Father John, amid the throng of honking horns, blessed the passing families from afar, social distancing intact.

“It was quite an exciting event,” Ebert said. “We planned it as a way to lift Father John’s spirits, as he had expressed how much he has been missing his parish family during the weeks of social distancing. He was totally surprised and delighted.”

Erin Stevenson, Visitation Catholic School’s developmental director, confirmed that.

“It was heartwarming and made him very happy during such a lonely time for a priest,” Stevenson said. “He live streams the church services but he lives alone and with no one at the church or school, he was feeling very lonely.”