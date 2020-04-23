At least three local families will have some extra money for food, thanks to the Kewanee and Wethersfield FFA chapters. Winning ticket-holders in their annual Grocery Giveaway were drawn over the weekend.

Each year the chapters jointly sponsor the drawing and share the proceeds. Chapters take turns printing the tickets, with the help of Rumbold Valley Farms Feed Division and Rumbold & Kuhn Elevator in Kewanee. The drawing is held and winners announced at alternating chapter recognition banquets. Tickets are sold by chapter and FFA Alumni members from both schools.

This year's drawing was scheduled during the Wethersfield FFA banquet, which would have been held Sunday, April 5, in the school cafeteria. It was cancelled, along with all other school activities, when Gov. Pritzker ordered schools closed March 17 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A small number of physically distanced chapter and alumni members got together Saturday evening to pull the winning tickets out of a big, blue bucket and conclude the fundraiser by announcing the winners. Both local grocery stores donated the gift certificates.

First prize, a $300 gift certificate for Sullivan's Foods, was given to Phyllis Hepner.

Second prize, good for $200 at Save-a-Lot, went to Angie Ryan; third prize, a $100 gift certificate for groceries at Save-a-Lot, was given Tracy DeLathouwer;