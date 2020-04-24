Staying-at-home to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus has presented a unique set of challenges for household members getting used to balancing extensive family time with ongoing work obligations. Having more of us at home has one other consequence: increased energy usage. As we set up in home offices, practice distance learning, spend more time with the TV on, and put our dishwashers and laundry machines through more cycles, we are consuming more energy.

There are several easy steps you can take to reduce our energy usage and save on your energy bill during this stay-at-home period. Even something as simple as remembering to turn out the lights when you leave a room – a tip my parents constantly reminded me of growing up – can make a real difference when it comes to energy costs. If you're looking for something fun to add variety to the day or cure that feeling of cabin fever, consider the following Do-It-Yourself energy efficiency tips:

LED Lighting: Take some time to inventory your lighting. Ensure you are always utilizing ENERGY STAR® certified LED lightbulbs. LEDs provide high-quality light output, use 75% less energy and last up to 25 times longer than standard incandescent light bulbs, helping to save money on energy bills and replacement costs. LEDs are especially important in places where the lights may be on for an extended period of time, such as in a home office or on the front porch.

Hot Water Heater: Do you know what temperature your hot water heater is set to? A hot water heater set to 140 degrees or higher can waste between $36 to $61 each year. Turning it down to 120 degrees helps to conserve energy without giving up those warm and relaxing showers.

Heating and Cooling: Adjust your temperature to between 76-78F degrees when you’re cooling your home and 68-69F degrees when you’re heating your home. Every degree of extra heating or cooling will increase energy usage and cost 6% to 8%. Ameren Illinois is also offering a $100 rebate on smart thermostats via our AmerenIllinoisSavings.com/Marketplace. These innovative devices help to reduce energy costs by automatically learning and adjusting your temperature preferences.

Air Conditioning: Your air conditioner has likely accumulated a good amount of dust from being dormant in the winter. Make a point of replacing the AC filter before you begin cooling the home. This will not only enable the unit to operate more efficiently, but it will also help keep the air free of dust.

Ceiling fans: Ensure your ceiling fans are rotating counterclockwise. In addition to creating a downward flow of air so your space feels cooler, this easy tip can help to lower your energy bill. All you have to do is simply flip the switch that is generally located around the base of the fan.

Keep in mind that you can make this a family affair as well. Involve your kids by sending them on a home scavenger hunt to unplug anything with a red or green blinking light that is not currently in use. Many people don’t realize but plugged in electronics continue to draw power even after they are turned off.

Make your extended time at home more productive. With a few simple changes, you'll use less energy and reduce your energy bill.

Kristol Simms is the Director of Energy Efficiency and Innovation at Ameren Illinois.